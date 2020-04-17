A few showers tonight then more rain & thunderstorms this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers Wind: N 10-15 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5-10 High: 66
SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers Late Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 53
THIS WEEKEND: Showers will exit the area before sunrise tomorrow and sunshine will prevail for much of the day. Clouds increase Saturday night with showers developing after midnight. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will be mostly likely along and south of Highway 278 in North Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows near 50. Rainfall amounts will average a half into to an inch in much of West Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas and one to two inches in North Mississippi.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs in the mid 70s with lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloud with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.