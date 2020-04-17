A few showers tonight then more rain & thunderstorms this weekend

THIS WEEKEND: Showers will exit the area before sunrise tomorrow and sunshine will prevail for much of the day. Clouds increase Saturday night with showers developing after midnight. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will be mostly likely along and south of Highway 278 in North Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows near 50. Rainfall amounts will average a half into to an inch in much of West Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas and one to two inches in North Mississippi.