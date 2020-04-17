FULL BRIEFING 4/17: Gov. sets May 4 at target date to start lifting restrictions in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, updated the public at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
Currently there at 1,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Of those there at 1,065 active cases.
The number of deaths remains at 37.
So far, 593 people have recovered for the virus.
Governor Hutchinson began with recognizing Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith who died due to COVID-19.
Then he addressed President Donald Trump’s recommendation on opening the country back up. He said the plan is a good starting point, but the state still has more work to do.
The governor said the number of emergency room visits with coronavirus-type illnesses, which is one of the criteria to reopening the country and state, but our cases are still on the upswing.
In the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Dr. Smith said there are 83 new positive COVID-19 cases at the Cummins Unit, bringing the total to 129. Not all of those new positives are reflected in today’s totals.
Dr. Smith went on to say that testing capacity in the state is increasing, will all symptomatic people being able to get a test.
He also said for the foreseeable future, needs will be met in the state when it comes to ICU beds and ventilators.
May 4 is the target date for the state to start lifting restrictions in the state, Dr. Smith said.
The priorities for reopening the state are restoring the economy, protecting the vulnerable populations, maintaining good health care, and preventing the resurgence of the virus.
Dr. Smith said the state needs to have a coordinated approach and a statewide plan while still respecting the regional differences within Arkansas.
Governor Hutchinson said to meet the May 4 goal, we must manage the spread, reduce the spread, and the cooperation of people to stick to social distancing guidelines.
He said if we can meet the criteria, then by May 4, we can start returning to normalcy in the state.
