Jalen Green picks pros over U of M tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Basketball team officially signed junior college shot-blocker Ahmad Rand Thursday but many are lamenting the big fish on the U of M recruiting trail gets away -- not to another school but to the Pros.
“It’s been a crazy exciting journey for me and my family,” said Jalen Green to more than 40,000 fans watching on Instagram Live Thursday.
“A lot of opportunities have come, but the ultimate end goal is to get to the NBA," he said. “With that being said, I decided to partner with the NBA G League’s new team for elite players WOOO!”
Green, from Fresno, California, is the number one shooting guard in the nation. He tells Yahoo Sports he would’ve picked Memphis over Auburn had he not turned Pro.
Reports are Green will make half a million dollars, get his college tuition paid for and get to stay in Southern California on a team in a yet to be announced location.
