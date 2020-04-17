Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee: Allowing abortions would undermine virus efforts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Attorney General's Office is defending an order that restricts abortions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a federal court filing Wednesday, attorneys for the state argue that Gov. Bill Lee’s order preserves personal protective equipment for emergency needs and prevents the community spread of COVID-19. They also argue the order is within the governor’s authority to protect the health and welfare of citizens. And they say excluding surgical abortions from the ban on nonemergency medical procedures would undermine the state's efforts. Attorneys for several Tennessee abortion clinics want an emergency order allowing them to continue performing abortions during the pandemic.
Tennessee governor appoints new finance agency commissioner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has named a new head of the state’s finance agency after the previous commissioner stepped aside to spearhead efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee. According to a Wednesday news release, Lee selected Butch Eley to take over the Department of Finance and Administration. Eley currently serves as the Republican governor’s chief operating officer. The governor’s office says Eley will continue to coordinate efforts between departments in the interim. Eley replaces Stuart McWhorter, who left the post in March to lead the state’s unified command tasked with addressing COVID-19.
Independent musicians turn to social media to recoup wages
It's not just A-list stars providing entertainment on social media. Musicians whose names are likely known to just local audiences are livestreaming shows from living rooms and basements amid the coronavirus shutdown. For independent musicians, touring is how they make money, and since some performers can't do that now, they have to find other ways to pay the bills. Some have taken to asking for tips online. Some charge admission for their virtual performances. And some give whatever they're making in this new format to others who need it more.
MTSU works with indigenous filmmakers on Amazon project
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Two professors at Middle Tennessee State University are helping indigenous filmmakers in Brazil tell the story of their efforts to save the Amazon rainforest. According to a news release from the school, the professors previously created a film with the Kayapó people. Then they helped write a grant for National Geographic that secured $70,000 for the indigenous filmmakers. The money is for a project called “Indigenous Filmmaker Warriors in Defense of Biocultural Conservation.” It will consist of two short films and a film series for social media that will document the struggles of the Kayapó to protect the rainforest.
Nurses push back on pressure to work without right equipment
Ten nurses have been suspended from their jobs at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after refusing to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks. One of those nurses is Mike Gulick. He says the nurses' decision was heart-wrenching. But he says he felt he had to take a stand after a colleague tested positive for the virus. Other nurses have protested what they say is inadequate personal protective equipment at a hospital in Fresno, California. At that hospital, 10 nurses have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Pandemic provokes spike in demand for food pantries in US
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has provoked a spike in demand for food pantries in the U.S. Providers have seen people lining up hours before pantries open, with cars stretching sometimes for miles. But while demand is up as much as 60% in some places, food donations have declined significantly. Katie Fitzgerald is chief operating officer of Feeding America, a nationwide association of food banks and pantries. She says the simultaneous increase in need and decline in donations has created a “perfect storm.”