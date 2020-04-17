Move to late summer could work out big for WGCFESJI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a glimpse of hope that sports may return to Memphis this summer.
The PGA Tour releasing its revised coronavirus schedule that pushes WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational back four weeks to late July.
This definitely changes pro golf’s big weekend in the Bluff City.
When the Olympics were postponed that opened up a week at the end of July for the golf tournament.
Executive Director, Darrell Smith says then after major championships were scheduled, they found a way to make sure the WGC FedEx St. Jude would be played.
“We’re encouraged to go into this date and it gives us a little bit more planning as we get ready for the tournament," said Smith.
Now, Memphis will welcome the world’s top golfers from July 30 to August 2. Smith says they are planning two different scenarios. An event with fans and an even without, if it still isn’t safe to have large gatherings because of the coronavirus.
“What we know right now, with the guidance of local health officials and our local government, state government, federal government, we’re hopeful we’ll have a tournament with fans," said Smith.
This is the second year of the tournament being a World Golf Championship event. Bringing global attention to the Mid-South. It was originally going to take place over the fourth of July week, so now Smith and his team are switching gears while highlighting the best of Memphis and of course, raising money for St. Jude.
“That’s extremely important and something that we want to protect and want to support,” said Smith. “Like we do every year, we’ll work right alongside St. Jude and FedEx to make sure we have the most successful tournament for both of them.”
The PGA Tour has raised more than $43 million for St. Jude Research Hospital over the last 50 years. Smith is expecting another competitive field.
Last year they had 45 of the world’s top 50 golfers. Looking for similar numbers, if not better in July.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.