Murphy USA: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) _ Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $89.3 million.
The El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.92 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.
The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.
Murphy USA shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.
