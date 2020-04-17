New COVID-19 testing sites opening up in Memphis neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Testing has been one of the most important tools in determining where coronavirus is spreading and how to stop it.
Now, two new testing sites are opening up in Memphis neighborhoods that desperately need them.
The Shelby County Health Department says the Hickory Hill community, zip code 38115, has some of the lowest rates of testing in the county..
An effort is underway to make sure COVID-19 testing is available for everybody.
Friday, health care professionals took to the parking lot in what has become a familiar sight in this COVID-19 era -- drive-through testing.
What’s unusual is where it is -- Hickory Hill.
"We've been getting funding and so much support from the City of Memphis in order to expand testing to hit neighborhoods that have been untapped and untouched until this time."
Christ Community Health Services received $500,000 of the Shelby County Commissioners’ $2.5 million COVID-19 relief package.
County leaders are looking to ramp up testing in underserved and low income areas.
"Some people can only go a couple of blocks by foot to get access to healthcare. That says why we placed our centers in all these neighborhoods so we just decided to access those neighborhoods through our center and give people the healthcare they deserve."
Christ Community will be setting up a similar testing site Saturday at their Frayser location.
The criteria is the same. People must display some symptoms such as body aches, chills, fever, diarrhea, cough or shortness of breath, and then patients must make an appointment by texting “test2020” to 91999.
Test results generally come back within 24 hours.
"If you don't have a physician, we will assume your care and just make sure you have all your questions answered and true healthcare access you deserve and need."
Christ Community has a permanent location for drive-thru testing at their third street location.
They have administered 500 tests so far, but say they have the capacity to do much more per day.
