Olive Branch woman makes free masks to fight coronavirus pandemic

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - We all know the Mid-South is one of the most generous places to live in the U.S. During the coronavirus pandemic, Mid-Southerners are helping each other the best they can.
One example is Lerlene Maxwell Taylor, who was born and raised in Olive Branch, Mississippi. She loves to sew and has been making colorful and creative masks to protect people when they’re out.
The masks are complete with various designs and she makes them for all walks of life. She said it’s all in an effort to help people stay safe during the pandemic.
“On my masks, I like to do the white on the inside that’s going to be next to your face," Taylor explained. “Then I put different colors on the outside of it but the white is what concerns me so can you breathe through the fabric.”
Taylor said it takes about ten minutes to make each one. She doesn’t charge anything and leaves the masks on her porch for people to pick up.
People have been leaving donations for her. So far she has sewn together 200 masks!
