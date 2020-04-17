$10,000 reward offered for information in Marked Tree murder case

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A $10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in connection with a Marked Tree murder this week.
According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, the reward is being offered in the Johnny Mack Rhoads murder case.
Johnny Mack Rhoads, 87, was discovered in the 100 block of Brigance Street around 9 a.m. April 16, Arkansas State Police Public Information Specialist Bill Sadler said.
“Rhoads’ body and evidence that may be recovered will be submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death,” Sadler said.
Special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will be handling the investigation. Sadler said Marked Tree police asked ASP to assume the lead investigative role in the homicide.
Anyone with information on Rhoads’ murder can contact Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411 or the Arkansas State Police at 870-931-0043.
