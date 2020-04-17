31 SCSO employees, 5 detainees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there are now 31 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus along with 5 detainees.
Of those 31 cases, only 5 have returned to work and 3 are hospitalized. SCSO says 24 are correctional deputies and an additional 67 deputies have been quarantined out of caution.
At 201 Poplar, 2 of the 5 detainees were hospitalized but have since been released.
According to SCSO, detainees that test positive for the virus have been moved to a wing in county corrections on Mullins Station Road to reduce the spread of the virus and are being monitored by a health provider.
More than 20 detainees with symptoms have been tested. SCSO says detainees and employees are having their temperatures checked regularly -- 100.4 and above is the cutoff.
Detainees have been given masks and all officers are wearing masks and gloves.
No deaths have been reported among detainees or employees at this time.
