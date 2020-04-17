Some Mid-South hospitals furloughing employees, others redistributing staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hospitals across the Mid-South are facing difficult decisions regarding staffing during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Saint Francis-Memphis announced they are implementing furloughs for certain jobs during to limit activity in the hospital.
Saint Francis-Memphis CEO Sally Deitch wrote in a statement:
We are providing all furloughed employees with medical benefits support consistent with their elections and at no cost to them, covering the employee and employer contributions of premiums for medical, employee/spouse critical illness and supplemental life during this time. While we have postponed the annual funding of our 401(k) match until later in the year, we are providing furloughed employees with the match now so they can have that resource available in the near term
The company also plans to offer access to salary protection through state unemployment benefits to employees impacted by the furloughs.
The implementation does not directly impact bedside nursing care for COVID-19 or emergency/medically necessary care access for patients with other medical conditions, according to Deitch.
A spokesperson for Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation says they are redeploying staff.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it has not furloughed any associates at this time.
The outbreak in Shelby County has brought Le Bonheur to begin new practices:
- Redeploying clinical staff from other services where volume is low, where elective procedures have been canceled, and where more Telehealth visits have been shifted
- Hiring nurses and contacting recently retired clinicians (nurses, respiratory therapists and pharmacists) to help during the predicted surge
- Skilling up clinical and non-clinical staff that can be deployed where needed
Regional One Health also has not yet opted to furlough employees. The hospital says they are using their “employee flex pool” to send employees to other areas where they are most needed.
Regional One says as the pandemic progresses in the Mid-South adjustments will be made as needed.
Full statement:
“Like most hospitals and health systems across the nation, Regional One Health has seen significant declines in volumes and revenues due to COVID-19. We are working to balance the realities of having appropriate workforce capacity in the event of a surge with the challenges of declining patient volumes. We are closely monitoring the situation to make the appropriate adjustments to our operations. Currently, we have not furloughed employees. We have been utilizing an employee flex pool to deploy employees to areas where they are most needed. As modified operations become necessary due to patient volumes, canceled elective procedures, etc., we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments if needed.”
