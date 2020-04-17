Some Mid-South hospitals furloughing employees, others redistributing staff

“Like most hospitals and health systems across the nation, Regional One Health has seen significant declines in volumes and revenues due to COVID-19. We are working to balance the realities of having appropriate workforce capacity in the event of a surge with the challenges of declining patient volumes. We are closely monitoring the situation to make the appropriate adjustments to our operations. Currently, we have not furloughed employees. We have been utilizing an employee flex pool to deploy employees to areas where they are most needed. As modified operations become necessary due to patient volumes, canceled elective procedures, etc., we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments if needed.”