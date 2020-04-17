Southaven mayor unveils comeback plan as Gov. Reeves extends ‘shelter-in-place’ order

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday he would extend his “shelter-in-place” order by one additional week.
"I have to do with the best information and wisdom I have tells me to do. Right now, it tells me I have to ask you for one more week," Gov. Reeves said.
The announcement comes with new changes to the current shelter-in-place order.
"I've gotten guidance from our state and local officials that they feel confident they can regulate in our lakes and our beaches safely," he added.
Gov. Reeves will allow beaches and lakes to reopen for fishing and relaxation.
He will also allow drive-thru, curbside or delivery sales by "non-essential" businesses like clothing stores, florists or athletic good stores.
"Everyone is crowding big box retailers. I wish this wasn't true but we know not everyone is buying groceries or using medical supplies. That's just a reality," Gov. Reeves said.
Meanwhile, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite if following suit by creating a plan to slowly reopen businesses in the area after the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
"It's my recommendation that on April 28th at 12:01 a.m. all businesses, organizations and facilities except the ones listed below that I'm about to discuss shall be allowed to reopen in the City of Southaven," Mayor Musselwhite said.
Businesses excluded include bars, taverns, nightclubs, theaters, recreational and amusement facilities including playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball courts, baseball, softball, football and soccer fields.
Mayor Musselwhite says the City of Southaven will reopen in phases.
Phase one will start April 28 through May 15 and will include restaurants and gyms, and will allow recreational activities such as golf and tennis with social distancing requirements.
Businesses that reopen must comply with a 33% capacity limitation.
Phase two will start May 15 through June 1 and will include Snowden Grove and Greenbrook Parks. The arenas will be open for baseball, softball and volleyball tournaments as well as recreational league games with social distancing requirements.
The capacity limit will increase to 50%
Phase three will start June 1 with a goal of 100% capacity in all businesses.
Mayor Musselwhite says churches, funerals, weddings and religious gatherings have always been listed as essential, but will no longer have physical gathering restrictions.
Musselwhite says businesses deemed essential by Gov. Reeves will not have any restrictions throughout the three phases.
The mayor says all of these plans are contingent of the governor’s orders and could change.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.