Southeast bracing for more storms this weekend; low risk for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April is one of the busiest times for storms across the southeast and meteorologists across the Deep South are preparing for more severe weather that will roll into the region this weekend.
A potent low-pressure system will swing into the south Sunday afternoon. The warm front will lift north across the region giving a surge of warm moist air across the Deep South.
A cold front will then dive into the region, giving the chance for more strong storms and tornadoes for areas already impacted by the storms on Easter Sunday.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large area of the south under an enhanced risk for strong storms, that are in orange is a 3 out of 5 on our scale. Areas in yellow are considered a slight risk for storms or a 2 out of 5 on our scale.
Zooming in closer to the Mid-South, the severe risk looks to stay south of the city of Memphis.
While areas along and south of Highway 278 in north Mississippi are under a marginal risk or a 1 out of 5 on our scale, this green shaded area is the lowest risk on our scale.
We could see a few thunderstorms as this system impacts the south. The best chance to see any storms in our are on Sunday. Storms look to stay in north Mississippi and areas south of I-40 in eastern Arkansas.
The good news is this is a very low risk for storms on Sunday, the downfall is this will impact areas that are still cleaning up after the Easter Sunday storms.
Rainfall amounts this weekend look to stay relatively minimal, with maybe an inch of rain at most in some locations, while our estimated rainfall potential this weekend keeps most areas at a half of an inch or less.
