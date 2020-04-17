United Soccer League extends coronavirus haitus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC will also keep cooling its heels as the coronavirus keeps raging.
The United Soccer League is pushing back its date to resume training for another week. USL announcing it’s extending its training moratorium through Sunday, May 3.
The league continues to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control, other local, state and national health authorities, plus the USL Players Association, and professional sports organizations from across the country to ensure the health and wellness of everyone involved.
901 FC played only one game before the league shut down in March.
