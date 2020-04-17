WMC supporting Mid-South Food Bank with ‘Singing For Their Supper’ music special

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 will broadcast “Singing For Their Supper,” a one-hour telethon Saturday benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank.
WMC is one of more than 50 Gray Television stations broadcasting the special to support local food banks across the country.
The special airs on WMC Action News 5 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The program will feature virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters.
Performers include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket and Scotty McCreery.
Gray Television and its participating stations are collectively donating more than $100,000 for hunger relief and local COVID-19 response efforts.
“Gray is thoroughly committed to supporting the communities we serve through this unprecedented challenge,” said Bob Smith, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to present this stellar line-up of musical talent while encouraging viewers to do what they can to help relieve hunger in their hometowns.”
“Singing For Their Supper” is hosted by Joe Stevenson and produced in partnership with Gluestick Music and Gray’s WRDW (CBS) in Augusta, Georgia and WTOC (CBS) in Savannah, Georgia.
Help us support the Mid-South Food Bank and donate now.
