Grizzlies chipping in to support community during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA has reached a deal with the players association on salary cutbacks in the event of permanent cancellation of the season due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Partial reductions of 25% will begin May 15th.
Despite that, the Memphis Grizzlies are starting a Community Assistance Fund to support Memphians in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The focus will be on food insecurity, education, and the Community Foundation’s Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.
MIFA Meals on Wheels and the Mid-South Food Bank are among the beneficiaries, as is helping cover the cost of take-home learning materials for Shelby County School students.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.