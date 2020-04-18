Grizzlies chipping in to support community during pandemic

By Jarvis Greer | April 18, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 7:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA has reached a deal with the players association on salary cutbacks in the event of permanent cancellation of the season due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Partial reductions of 25% will begin May 15th.

Despite that, the Memphis Grizzlies are starting a Community Assistance Fund to support Memphians in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The focus will be on food insecurity, education, and the Community Foundation’s Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.

MIFA Meals on Wheels and the Mid-South Food Bank are among the beneficiaries, as is helping cover the cost of take-home learning materials for Shelby County School students.

