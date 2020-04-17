Periods of rain & storms possible tonight & Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with warmer afternoon highs with the increase in sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloud with chance of showers and storms along with highs in the upper 70s.