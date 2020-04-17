Periods of rain & storms possible tonight & Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry for now but the clouds and rain will return tonight and Sunday. Tomorrow periods of rain and storms.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain & storms Late Wind: SE 5 Low: 53
TOMORROW: Periods of scattered showers & storms. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers & storms. Drying overnight. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: Clouds will make a return tonight with showers developing after midnight. Sunday will be cloudy along with periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will likely be along and south of Highway 278 in North Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows near 50. Rain will begin to exit Sunday night. Rainfall amounts will average a half into to an inch in much of West Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas and one to two inches possible in North Mississippi.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with warmer afternoon highs with the increase in sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloud with chance of showers and storms along with highs in the upper 70s.
