Tracking rain & thunderstorm chances this weekend

Few showers this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Rain and storms return to the forecast overnight tonight and off and on during the day on Sunday.
Cloudy start to the day with a few pockets of leftover rain from the storms that moved in late last night. Skies will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny conditions by this afternoon. Highs today will only warm into the middle 60s, which is nearly ten degrees below average for this time of the year. Winds will remain light today, increasing to 5 mph tonight out of the southeast. Cloudy skies return tonight, along with rain and a few thunderstorms late in the overnight period into the start of the day tomorrow. We will keep with off and on showers and storms during the day tomorrow.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: Light. High: 65.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain & Storms: 40%. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph. Low: 53.
SUNDAY: Expect cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms. The greatest potential for heavier showers and storms will be along and south of the Highway 278 corridor in North Mississippi. Afternoon highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 60s with lows near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will average a half inch into a inch across portions of West Tennessee and Eastern Arkansas. Higher amounts, near two inches of rain are possible in North Mississippi. This system will clear the area as we end the weekend and start the week ahead.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs soaring back into the middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday we are back to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorm chances, highs will be in the middle 70s and lows near 60 degrees. Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies remain with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the middle to upper 50s. Friday we are back to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower and highs in the upper 70s.
