Tracking rain & thunderstorm chances this weekend

Cloudy start to the day with a few pockets of leftover rain from the storms that moved in late last night. Skies will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny conditions by this afternoon. Highs today will only warm into the middle 60s, which is nearly ten degrees below average for this time of the year. Winds will remain light today, increasing to 5 mph tonight out of the southeast. Cloudy skies return tonight, along with rain and a few thunderstorms late in the overnight period into the start of the day tomorrow. We will keep with off and on showers and storms during the day tomorrow.