U of M Tigers football flashbacks on YouTube

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday would’ve been the Friday Night Stripes annual spring football game for the University of Memphis.
The coronavirus wiped that out. But, you can still get your pigskin fix on the Memphis Tiger Network’s YouTube Channel.
Starting Monday and running through May 7, the U of M will run all 14 games of the 2019 AAC Championship Season, beginning with the Ole Miss Season Opener, all the way through the Cotton Bowl.
Games kick off at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday on the Memphis Tiger Network YouTube Channel.
