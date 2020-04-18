U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for deadly Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Orange Mound.
Investigators say Raymond Howard was shot to death in the 2400 block of Park Avenue, near Grand Street, on April 6.
Memphis Police determined that Curdarreion Wilson had committed the crime.
Officers say Wilson already had warrants for his arrest for attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm. He had also already evaded arrest by authorities through flight on three previous occasions.
Thursday, investigators saw Wilson get into a car in a parking lot on the 3200 block of Third Street. When the car attempted to flee, officers blocked the vehicle in to make sure it did not escape. Wilson fled on foot, disposing of a handgun which was later recovered in a dumpster, with investigators in pursuit.
When oficers lost sight of the suspect, a Task Force K9 named Echo was deployed. Echo tracked Wilson to an abandoned house with a crawl space at the 70 block of Belle Haven. Echo entered the crawl space and bit Wilson. He then became compliant and surrendered.
Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Clayton Bratcher. Two more handguns were found in his vehicle. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
In addition the charges for which he had warrants, Wilson is being charged with second degree murder.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.