1 woman dead, another hospitalized after shooting in Victoria, Miss.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A shooting in Victoria, Mississippi has left one woman dead and another woman fighting for her life, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
MCSD says the injured woman was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Victoria Market on Victoria Road just outside of Byhalia. Officials are unsure what the fatal shooting stemmed from.
The department says one person is in custody at this time, but no charges have been filed.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call (662)-838-5394 with anonymous tips.
