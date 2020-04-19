Tracking rain & thunderstorms across the Mid-South today

Showers and storms will be off and on during the day today as a potent low pressure system rolls across the southeast United States.
Rain and a few thunderstorms have already formed across parts of the Mid-South this morning and we will keep with shower and storm chances in the First Alert forecast for today. Expect rain in the forecast with cloudy skies and northeast winds around 5 mph. Few thunderstorms are possible today but major severe weather is not expected in the Mid-South. Highs today will only warm into the upper to middle 60s, all due to the clouds and rain expected. Tonight we will keep with showers in the forecast as the low pressure system works its way out of the region. Cloudy skies will remain for the most part with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and north winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms 80%. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showers: 30%. Winds: North at 5 mph. Low: 50.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Tomorrow we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunshine will prevail on Tuesday with highs back into the middle 70s and lows in the middle to lower 50s. Rain and storms chances return Wednesday going into Thursday as we track another cold front across the Mid-South. highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected for Friday with highs int he upper 70s and low sin the 50s. We are expecting yet another cold front by the upcoming weekend, increasing rain chances again. Highs on Saturday are in the lower 70s and skies will return to mostly cloudy.
