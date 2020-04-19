Tracking rain & thunderstorms across the Mid-South today

Rain and a few thunderstorms have already formed across parts of the Mid-South this morning and we will keep with shower and storm chances in the First Alert forecast for today. Expect rain in the forecast with cloudy skies and northeast winds around 5 mph. Few thunderstorms are possible today but major severe weather is not expected in the Mid-South. Highs today will only warm into the upper to middle 60s, all due to the clouds and rain expected. Tonight we will keep with showers in the forecast as the low pressure system works its way out of the region. Cloudy skies will remain for the most part with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and north winds around 5 mph.