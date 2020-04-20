Bass Pro donates 12,000 masks to Memphis health care workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bass Pro Shops founder, Johnny Morris, is donating a million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to health care workers and first responders nationwide.
Twelve-thousand of those masks are going to Memphis-area health care workers.
St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Germantown Methodist Hospital will each receive 6,000 face masks.
The nationwide donation comes as supplies for personal protective equipment are in high demand and short supply in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s health care workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said Morris.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have teamed up with their longstanding partner Convoy of Hope to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities and help distribute the masks next week.
