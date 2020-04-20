Congress could replenish small business loan program this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawmakers in Washington are set to vote on a deal that could pump hundreds of billions into a federal loan program to help small businesses.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed to help businesses pay their employees during the pandemic, but it ran out of money.
The Small Business Administration, which oversees the program, says more than 1.6 million businesses received loans, including about 76,000 businesses in the Mid-South.
But when the money ran out, it meant business owners who were hoping for relief, like Ann Bun, were out of luck.
Bun and her family own Memphis MoJo Café in Bartlett. While they remain open, providing takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, Bun said they’ve had to cut employee hours.
“We had to drop the hours down to almost like part-time hours, but we’re still getting everyone in so that they can get some kind of hours so that they can still get a paycheck,” said Bun.
Bun said they applied for a PPP loan but haven’t gotten any response.
“I’m not getting through to anybody, so I have no idea what’s going on. I have no idea what place in line we are in, if we’re approved or not approved,” said Bun. “Right now, it’s just the business sustaining us. We’re not getting any kind of outside help at the moment because we don’t know where it is.”
On Friday, the SBA said more than 34,000 small businesses in Tennessee had been approved for a loan. While that seems impressive, the agency’s own statistics show that there are more than 600,000 small businesses in Tennessee.
Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen says small business owners like Ann should have received the money they’re entitled to.
“What we’ve did was basically hand it out to the banks the opportunity to dispense the money. Makes sense, but not to prioritize who got it and that’s what happened,” said Cohen.
Cohen says larger businesses and some larger restaurant chains were given millions in loans that should have gone to actual small businesses.
One of those restaurant chains, Shake Shack, which has 189 restaurants and 8,000 employees across the country, announced it was returning the $10 million PPP loan it was given.
Danny Meyer, Shake Shack's founder and CEO of its parent company, Union Square Hospitality Group, and Randy Garutti, Shake Shack's CEO, released a statement on LinkedIn, explaining why they applied for a PPP loan and why they were returning the money they received.
“While the program was touted as relief for small businesses, we also learned it stipulated that any restaurant business – including restaurant chains – with no more than 500 employees per location would be eligible. We cheered that news, as it signaled that Congress had gotten the message that as both an employer, and for the indispensable role we play in communities, restaurants needed to survive,” they said. “Shake Shack was fortunate last Friday to be able to access the additional capital we needed to ensure our long term stability through an equity transaction in the public markets. We’re thankful for that and we’ve decided to immediately return the entire $10 million PPP loan we received last week to the SBA so that those restaurants who need it most can get it now.”
Cohen says the new plan Congress is set to approve will pump in at least $300 billion more into the program and include $60 billion for minority, veteran, and women-owned small businesses.
Cohen encourages small business owners in Memphis who have yet to receive a PPP loan to contact their community bank or lender and apply.
It will also include about $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.
It remains to be seen whether any money will go to states and cities to help with their shortfalls.
