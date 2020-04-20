Drying out & warming up to start the work week

REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be nice and sunny tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Although Wednesday will start off dry, the rain will move in after 5 p.m. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. A few storms with gusty winds and heavy rain could be strong in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Thursday and then climb into the mid-70s Friday.