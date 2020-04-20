Drying out & warming up to start the work week

Clouds will gradually clear this morning, which will give us a sunny day this afternoon. It will be beautiful this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Areas along and south of I-40 will stay dry tonight, but spots north of I-40 may see a brief downpour tonight as a front falls apart over our area. Temperatures this evening will dip into the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 71. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 53. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be nice and sunny tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Although Wednesday will start off dry, the rain will move in after 5 p.m. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. A few storms with gusty winds and heavy rain could be strong in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Thursday and then climb into the mid-70s Friday.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible over the weekend, but it won’t be a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
