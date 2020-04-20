Explore Bike Share extend free rides for another month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Explore Bike Share is extending its free bike rental community campaign —“Let’s Ride This Out”— for 30 more days as a healthy response to COVID-19.
Close to 500 first-time riders checked out an Explore Bike Share bike during the “Let’s Ride This Out” initial month of free rides. Total miles over the 30-day period surpassed 4,400 miles and burned an estimated 177,579 calories.
“While parks are closed to vehicular traffic, parks are not closed,” said Explore Bike Share Executive Director Anton Mack. “This is an invitation to explore Memphis in an incredibly unique way. Traverse a new bike path or route among our hundreds of miles of bike infrastructure. Our streets are welcoming your daily solo exercise.”
Riders are encouraged to continue to use bike rentals as a means to practice wellness or navigate their neighborhood while adhering to CDC and city guidelines. The organization continues to practice daily sanitization protocols to reduce the spread of the virus, though users are asked to bring their own wipe and hand sanitizer to clean handles and touchscreens before check-out.
For more information, visit explorebikeshare.com.
