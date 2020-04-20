FedEx aircraft mechanic builds intubation boxes for COVID-19 patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx aircraft mechanic in Memphis just found another way to help area healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19.
Shawn Yarbro has been an aircraft mechanic at FedEx for 31 years, but when his wife, a nurse, told him about a much-needed item in hospitals, he figured he could build one himself.
Yarbro began building an intubation box. The device protects healthcare workers from infection while performing the process of intubating a patient -- something a lot of COVID-19 patients require to clear their airways so they can breathe.
Without these intubation boxes and other PPE, this process can put healthcare workers at risk of infection.
Yarbro, with the help of his son Logan, who is also a FedEx aircraft mechanic, was able to design a process and build their first two intubation boxes in just a single afternoon.
They based their design on a video provided by Dr. Imad Omer, an infectious disease doctor in Memphis.
FedEx says Yarbro was given plans that involved using million-dollar equipment but he was able to create the devices with a plexiglass-like material from Home Depot.
Their first boxes have already been put to use at Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Yarbro has since been asked to make 20 more boxes for other hospitals around the Mid-South.
“This is a tough time for our country. Everybody needs to band together and do what we can to help,” Yarbro told FedEx.
He and his son are already working to improve their original design with versions that have fewer pieces and are easier to clean.
