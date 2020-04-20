A few showers this evening, but a better chance of rain & storms later this week

A disturbance moving south out of Missouri today is bringing rain to parts of Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee this evening. Another system moving out of Texas Wednesday will bring more widespread rain to the area Wednesday night and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NW 5-10 High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: E 5 Low: 52

THIS WEEK: A few showers will move through the areas along and north of I-40 this evening along with a few clouds for the rest of the Mid-South overnight. Sunshine returns tomorrow along with seasonal temperatures for the day. Clouds will increase tomorrow night ahead of the next system. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing during the day and evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers early in the day along with highs again in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s with lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s.

