A few showers this evening, but a better chance of rain & storms later this week

THIS WEEK: A few showers will move through the areas along and north of I-40 this evening along with a few clouds for the rest of the Mid-South overnight. Sunshine returns tomorrow along with seasonal temperatures for the day. Clouds will increase tomorrow night ahead of the next system. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing during the day and evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers early in the day along with highs again in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.