A few strong storms possible mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Yep, its easy to tell that April is in full swing because we get the threat for strong to severe storms more frequently. This week will be no exception. Thankfully dry through Tuesday with lots of sunshine but our next system will arrive on Wednesday along with the threat of a few strong to severe storms.
It isn’t a high risk but the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday night. A marginal risk is the lowest severe weather category of the five.
The main threats will be hail and strong gusty wind. The tornado threat is low at this time but this is the time of year we should all remain weather aware.
The timing for the threat of stronger storms will be Wednesday night after 9 PM
However there could be a few showers and storms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to just over an inch in most areas.
Stay with WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for changes especially on timing as it is likely to change as the system approaches. Don’t forget you can stay up to date with storms or any potential watches or warnings with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather app.
