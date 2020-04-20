170 inmates test positive for coronavirus across Tennessee, TDOC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New information has been released after 170 inmates tested positive for coronavirus across Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
TDOC said they are taking action by adding a third round of mass testing for inmates within three prisons.
The news release from TDOC said testing started April 19 for 3,100 inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, the Northwest Correctional Complex and the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
Here are the positive inmate test results since April 4:
- Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, 162
- Turney Center Industrial Complex, 5
- Northwest Correctional Complex, 2
- Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, 1
Saturday, 424 inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex were tested. Now, all inmates at the correctional complex are getting tested for the virus.
"The decision to expand testing at the Northwest and Turney Center prisons is based on the positive returns, extensive contact tracing and a sound methodology,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.
TDOC said cloth masks have been given to all staff and inmates as well as county jails, sheriff’s departments, THP and health care workers.
