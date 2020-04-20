Kroger offering free coronavirus testing in Memphis this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger is teaming up with Cherokee Health Systems and Memphis Business Academy to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.
The drive-thru testing will start April 22 and go until April 24 in Frayser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Memphis Business Academy, located at 3306 Overton Crossing.
Testing will follow CDC guidelines and be provided for people with symptoms, healthcare workers and first responders.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
You MUST schedule an appointment through the Kroger Health portal. Testing will take place at the Memphis Business Academy parking lot.
Please make sure all windows in your vehicle are up when in the testing area and your photo ID is ready.
According to the news release, test results can be expected within three to seven days.
