Mayor Lee Harris proposes ‘lean and balanced’ $1.4B budget for 2021

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has proposed a $1.4 billion budget for 2021 that he says could present some challenges.
Harris says the “lean and balanced” budget proposes some intense cuts requiring commissioners to make tough decisions.
The budget will focus on strategic investments in education, public safety, public health, emergency preparedness and the county’s social safety net.
Education:
Much like the 2020 budget, Harris’ administration has allocated $8.5 billion to Pre-K and early Pre-K. Harris says schools will not take a hit, allocating $427 million and an additional $33 million for school construction.
Public Safety:
About $4 million in new resources will be made available for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office along with funding for 30 new patrolman positions.
Public Health:
Harris did not provide a specific number for Public Health but his proposal reads: “Second, our Health Department will be mounting an aggressive effort to protect the public health for many months ahead. This budget fully funds our commitment to Public Health and we will continue the process of expanding their capacity.”
Social Safety Net:
Harris is also planning to make more social worker and personnel positions available to aid veterans in Shelby County. A new COVID-assistance fund for families who have been hit hard by the health crisis is also included in the proposal.
