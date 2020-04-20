Mid-South business headlines: Community Foundation of Greater Memphis creates funding model for non-profits, charities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on businesses and the Memphis Business Journal is keeping track of all those affected across the Mid-South.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Akers spoke with us Monday about a community foundation president who is discussing a new funding model amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Akers says the funding model is for non-profits and charities across the region that have been affected by the pandemic which has disrupted donations and philanthropic giving.
“The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis set up this COVID relief fund where individuals and a lot of big companies are donating money to kind of supplement the funding mechanisms that used to be in place," said Akers.
More than $1 million has come into the fund so far.
