More than 1,800 coronavirus cases confirmed in Arkansas, over 700 recoveries reported

April 20, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC/KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 20, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 1,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
  • 26,483 people total have been tested
  • 24,630 people have tested negative
  • 41 deaths
  • 738 recoveries
  • 88 currently hospitalized
  • 25 currently on ventilators
  • 128 total nursing home residents

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

