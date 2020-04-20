More than 1,800 coronavirus cases confirmed in Arkansas, over 700 recoveries reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC/KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 20, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 1,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 26,483 people total have been tested
- 24,630 people have tested negative
- 41 deaths
- 738 recoveries
- 88 currently hospitalized
- 25 currently on ventilators
- 128 total nursing home residents
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here.
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
