Mother, daughter team inspires volunteers to help create thousands of free face masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It goes without saying that the spread of the coronavirus has impacted families globally. Many have been forced out of their daily jobs and are wondering what’s next for their themselves and their communities at large.
Though social distancing may have put a strain on normal life, one home in Corinth, Mississippi has noticed the risk essential workers are facing without PPE. While shutdowns and restrictions were increasing, Carol Thomas had to put a pause on her alterations business.
“I know how to sew, I said if anyone needs a face mask, I’ll sew it for you,” said Carol.
She and her daughter, Jessica, began Shields of Faith March 21. They’ve since created more than 7,000 masks for hospital workers, the Marines, the Army, mailmen and tree cutters.
This family is not alone. They lead a team of 100 volunteers, many of whom they have not met.
“On my carport are three bins. One for people to donate fabric. Another with supplies for volunteers to cut them into squares and the other to put them in," said Carol.
No one has been turned away from receiving a mask, and they’re free for anyone who wants one.
“You couldn’t have planned anything like this. The Lord put this together, this is His project. I’m serious. We give them away. It’s a ministry,” said Carol.
Shields of Faith has also expanded into Tupelo, Miss. and Memphis, Tenn. It’s also in the process of fulfilling an order of 300 to send to a Navajo tribe badly affect by COVID-19 in Arizona.
Visit their Facebook page to follow their journey.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.