New executive order reopening Mississippi state park lakes for fishing

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - A new executive order by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves opens state lakes and state park lakes for fishing.
Fishermen in North Mississippi have been able to get out on the water and fish during this pandemic. That’s because bodies of water in North Mississippi are controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, even if they sit in a state park like North Mississippi’s Sardis Lake.
Now, all state lakes and state park lakes are open back up so fishermen across the state can have the luxury of getting back out on the water.
“[Gov. Tate Reeves] made a good call. So now people can get back and get back to the things we may have forgotten,” Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Major Chris Reed said.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said that good call was thanks to feedback from Mississippi citizens. The restrictions were loosened starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
“Makes me feel great we try to fish every day,” Mid-South Fisherman Gary Pinkerton said.
This doesn’t mean state parks are back open.
For now, it’s just the lakes. Whether you’re fishing from the shore or from a boat social distancing is still being enforced. For that reason, fishing piers in Mississippi are still closed.
“You can easily congregate more than 10 people on fishing piers,” Major Reed said. ”So they’re still trying to prevent the mass gatherings.”
“We’ve had a few [boats] kind of gang up, but then they separate,” Pinkerton said.
This order also allows beaches and sandbars to open according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
This order is in place until at least next week. Time will tell when everything will be back to normal in state parks, but one thing’s for sure, the fishermen will be there.
“Keep on fishing as long as they’re biting,” Pinkerton said.
