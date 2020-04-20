SCS principal creates quarantine-themed music video to reach students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made it extremely difficult for local educators to reach their students with class out of session.
One Shelby County School principal is getting creative in how they are spreading the message of washing your hands and staying indoors to both students and parents.
“Stay at home, wipe it down!”
With catchy quarantine-themed lyrics, Bruce Elementary Principal Archie Moss Junior and a few Bruce teachers hope their new music video about safety is engaging their students while they’re away.
“Follow these simple rules, hands soap water, move.”
“I want them to just really listen to the lyrics and practice what we’re saying,” said Archie Moss, Principal of Bruce Elementary. “Practice what we preach.”
Moss normally does a fun music video each year to inspire students before testing.
“You got your grade, you made an A, what you learn won’t fade away you got to tell yourself day after day!” The song tells students.
With school out of session, Moss recruited a few teachers to help their students stay positive while indoors.
“We wanted to make it flow, we wanted to make it sound catchy but also have a message to it,” Moss said
Last May, WMC Action News 5 featured Principal Moss’s idea to read bedtime stories once a week to his scholars on Facebook live.
Moss says he’s proud to creatively engage his students on social media to help continue learning away from the classroom.
“I know that’s how we need to be able to cater to them and meet them where they are,” Moss said. “And so even during the pandemic, I have now started to do bedtime stories every night.”
While the music video is fun, Moss and his teachers want their positive message to make a serious impact.
“We can’t wait for the school to reopen, do your work and stay healthy as the Rona is approaching,” Moss says in the music video.
“The video is currently being shared all across Memphis which I’m so excited about because again, it’s spreading a positive message and I hope everyone is listening to the words!” Moss said.
Principle Moss says he would greatly appreciate donations of children’s books as he reads to his students every night.
To donate, mail your children’s books to Bruce Elementary School at 581 S. Bellevue Blvd., Memphis, TN 38104.
