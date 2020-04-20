Strickland’s social media meal challenge rings in donations for Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The restaurant industry in Memphis is being severely challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. But they’re getting some help with a new push from the mayor that also benefits the Mid-South Food Bank.
Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced a Mayor’s Meal Challenge.
For every picture tweeted to the city or Mayor Strickland of Memphians eating take out food, he promised to donate $25 to the Mid-South Food Bank.
He said he would donate up to $2,500 and that goal was met by yesterday afternoon!
“Anything that could donate some money to the food bank and people in need or anything that can help get people out and supporting the local restaurants is fantastic," said Strickland.
The mayor is still encouraging Memphians to participate. If you order takeout be sure to post on social media and use the hashtags “Safer At Home” and “Mayor’s Meal Challenge."
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.