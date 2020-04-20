Sunshine and mild temps to start the week

REST OF THE WEEK: It will will be sunny and mild again tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Although Wednesday will start off dry, the rain or storms are possible by afternoon or evening. Highs will be around 70. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely late Wednesday night. A few storms with gusty winds and heavy rain could be strong in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Thursday and then climb into the mid 70s Friday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday.