Sunshine and mild temps to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be beautiful this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Areas along and south of I-40 will stay dry tonight, but spots north of I-40 may see a brief downpour as a front falls apart over our area. Temperatures overnight will dip into the lower 50s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will will be sunny and mild again tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Although Wednesday will start off dry, the rain or storms are possible by afternoon or evening. Highs will be around 70. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely late Wednesday night. A few storms with gusty winds and heavy rain could be strong in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Thursday and then climb into the mid 70s Friday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible over the weekend, but it won’t be a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.