Testing remains top priority for Shelby County while Chamber leaders attempt to guide area businesses to safely reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The joint city-county task force said Monday they now have capacity to test 750 people daily at the multiple sites that have been rolled out, including new locations in Hickory Hill and Frayser.
“Testing continues to be a top priority of the joint task force, and testing access continues to expand,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris Monday.
So far, officials said just under 20,000 tests have been performed in Shelby County, which is about 2 percent of the county’s population. The county’s test positivity rate is 9.4 percent. There are 38 deaths in the county from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department is also reporting upticks in the number of facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, which is now up to nine. Four deaths have been reported among residents at Carriage Court of Memphis, along with another four deaths in the skilled nursing unit of The Village at Germantown.
Nearly a dozen residents are confirmed COVID-19 positive at three different facilities, including Christian Care of Memphis, Parkway Health and Rehab and Heritage at Irene Woods.
The county's health officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said facility employees, for any place that houses vulnerable populations, must be vigilant against bringing the virus inside unknowingly.
"There's a risk of the virus being transmitted by someone from the general population (an employee or a staff member) especially since visitors are no longer available or allowed," he said.
No firm plans have not been released by the task force yet on how Memphis and Shelby County will plan to open their economies back up.
"As the country enters into the conversation about reopening our economy, we want to make sure our local employers are prepared to conduct business in the shadow of a global pandemic," said Harris.
Harris announced Monday the county has partnered with the Greater Memphis Chamber to offer area employers a road map to opening back up.
Called “The New Normal Virtual Summit,” the chamber will hold online discussions Tuesday, April 28 geared toward four sectors of the local economy, including government, large businesses, small businesses and food and hospitality.
The summit is free, and you can find registration information here.
“Social distancing doesn’t mean that we cannot remain a source of information and support for thousands of businesses that we serve,” said Bobby White, chief public policy officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.
Elected officials have said balancing the restart of the area’s economy with the ongoing siege of the virus will not be easy. Despite predictions the number of cases and deaths from the virus locally will increase, the task force is dialing back its public remote media briefings from five days a week to three.
The briefings are the only time members of the media are able to ask questions of local officials in a public setting, as in-person news conferences are not being conducted right now.
“I think we are fully committed on answering questions and getting the information out a frequently as necessary,” said Harris. “We want to make sure that some of our leaders are spending an adequate amount of time leading on investigations, leading on contact tracing, leading on quarantine and isolation.”
