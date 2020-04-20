16-year-old shot in Memphis neighborhood overnight, MFD says

16-year-old shot in Memphis neighborhood overnight, MFD says
(Source: WMBF News)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 20, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 4:54 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews with the Memphis Fire Department transported a 16-year-old to the hospital after an overnight shooting.

Authorities were called to the 4500 block of Crump Road near Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill.

First responders found a 16-year-old shot when they arrived on the scene around 3:30 Monday morning.

The teenager was taken to Regional One, the condition is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Check back for updates on this investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.