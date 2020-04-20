16-year-old shot in Memphis neighborhood overnight, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews with the Memphis Fire Department transported a 16-year-old to the hospital after an overnight shooting.
Authorities were called to the 4500 block of Crump Road near Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill.
First responders found a 16-year-old shot when they arrived on the scene around 3:30 Monday morning.
The teenager was taken to Regional One, the condition is unknown.
No suspect information is available at this time.
