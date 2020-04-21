Another pleasant afternoon but more rain is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain by sunrise. Temperatures overnight will dip into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A band of rain is possible early in the morning, then another round rain or storms will move through in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Heavy rain and a few storms will be likely late Wednesday night. A few storms could be strong or severe with gusty wind, especially in north Mississippi.
LATE WEEK: High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s Thursday with lingering showers early in the day and then climb into the mid 70s Friday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday evening. Lows will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday morning.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible Saturday morning, but much of the weekend looks dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
