Beautiful day ahead, storms arrive tomorrow night

REST OF THE WEEK: A stray shower will be possible tomorrow morning, but we will have some dry hours in the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday night as a weather system moves into our area. A few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible in north Mississippi. There will likely be patchy drizzle early Thursday, but rain will clear after 1 pm. Friday will be mostly dry with a pop-up shower in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, then climb back to the mid-70s Friday.