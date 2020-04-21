Beautiful day ahead, storms arrive tomorrow night

It will be another nice Spring day with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the mid-70s. A few clouds will arrive overnight and low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Rain will be likely on Wednesday with a chance for storms after sunset.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 53. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A stray shower will be possible tomorrow morning, but we will have some dry hours in the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday night as a weather system moves into our area. A few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible in north Mississippi. There will likely be patchy drizzle early Thursday, but rain will clear after 1 pm. Friday will be mostly dry with a pop-up shower in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, then climb back to the mid-70s Friday.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a stray shower Saturday, but Sunday will be dry with more sun. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.