Best Life: What you need to know about hair loss

The most common cause of permanent hair loss is age-related. It’s referred to as “male pattern” or “female pattern” baldness. Other causes: medicines like chemo, steroids, lithium, or birth control. Sometimes, an underlying medical problem is to blame like a thyroid disorder or autoimmune disease. And, crash dieting or a lack of certain vitamins can also be the culprit. If you’re struggling, find a specialist who can help.