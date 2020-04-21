Boy Scouts of America host community blood-drive in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The local Mid-South Council of the Boy Scouts of America is hosting a community blood drive.
The Chickasaw Council, in partnership with Vitalant, will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 21. The drive will be outside the Chickasaw Council office, across from the Shelby County Board of Education.
The office is located at 171 S. Hollywood St, Memphis, Tenn.
You are encouraged to make an appointment, which you can do so by clicking here.
Blood donors are required to wear a mask to your appointment.
