Calm dry night ahead of a severe weather threat Wednesday

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 54
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain & Thunder Wind: SE 10-20 High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain & Thunderstorms Wind: S 10-20 Low: 59
THIS WEEK: With increasing cloud cover overnight a few showers will be possible by early morning tomorrow. Scattered rain and thunder will also be possible during the day. The greatest threat for strong to severe storms will move in during the late afternoon and evening and continue until midnight or shortly thereafter. As the main line of storms move through from 6 PM to midnight, hail and damaging wind will be the main threats. The tornado threat is very low but can’t be ruled out. Showers will linger into early morning Thursday will clouds gradually clearing through the day and high temperatures near 70 with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the evening and overnight along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Showers will be possible early Saturday with skies remaining mostly cloudy through much of the day and high temperatures in the upper 60s with overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 60s along with lows again near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.
