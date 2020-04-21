Father, son coping behind bars during coronavirus outbreak in West Tennessee prison

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The more than two dozen inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus at the private prison in Mason were in the custody of The U.S. Marshals service. Inmate family members I talked with are terrified for their loved ones.
“It’s terrifying, you know. It really upsets me. I don’t want him to die."
A Mid-South woman is coping with her 24-year-old grandson being behind bars -- along with his father -- after 28 inmates contracted the virus.
“He made it a point not to show weakness. I can hear it in his voice. He’s scared," said the 24-year-old.
His 42-year-old father s is also behind bars. Both inmates at the West Tennessee Detention Facility in Mason. Both men charged but not convicted.
These relatives wanted to remain anonymous to protect the inmates. The grandmother says her grandson and the other inmates are scared.
“He feels like their going to let them stay there until they catch it and die," said the grandmother.
The son says his father was moved to another pod but not a medical unit because he has symptoms of what appears to be similar to the coronavirus.
“He has diabetes and has huff blood pressure and he is black and all the complications with that," he said.
Corecivic owns and operates the 600-bed prison. On their website there is a long message that indicates there is cleaning and disinfecting, inmates and employees have masks and social distancing is taking place. The grandmother wonders how that is possible.
“There are like 70 people in an open pos so they are really close," she said.
“Being in jail or a detention facility of any kind is probably terrifying not only for the person but their family," said Josh Spickler.
Spickler, head of Just City, a non-profit criminal advocacy program, says the coronavirus is making it more difficult for inmates and their families to communicate.
“They’re people first of all like anybody else," said the 24-year-old inmate.
“They need to let them go," said the grandmother. “Send them home and monitor them.”
We talked with the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Mike Dunavant. He said inmates for the past month have been petitioning to get out and wait for their case to go through the system because of the coronavirus. He said some inmates have been released but he’s unsure of how many.
