Parts of the Mid-South upgraded to a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another round of rain and storms will be likely Wednesday evening and some storms could be strong to severe. The greatest risk will mostly be in areas just south and east of the Mid-South where the air will be even more unstable. However, the slight risk area has now been expanded to include parts of Mid-South.
The Storm Prediction Center has now expanded the slight risk area northward into the Mid-South which is category 2 out of 5. This means that chances of strong to severe storms will be slightly higher in areas outlined in yellow. Areas north and east remain under a marginal risk but the bottom line is that we all need to remain weather aware.
The main threats are strong damaging wind, hail and downpours. The threat of tornadoes are low but can’t be ruled out.
It won’t be a washout Wednesday but a few showers will be possible in the morning.
The more substantial rain will arrive in the evening and this is when storms could reach severe limits especially in areas outlined in yellow which is the slight risk category.
Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to just over an inch in most areas.
