HCA: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HCA Holdings Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $581 million.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.33 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.
The hospital operator posted revenue of $12.86 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.03 billion.
HCA shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCA