First Meteor Shower of the spring peaks tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tonight could be a great night to look up. It’s the first meteor shower of the spring! The Lyrid Meteor shower will peak tonight and astronomers believe that it could produce 10 to 20 meteors per hour. We won’t have clear skies tonight but there may be enough breaks in the clouds to catch a glimpse. The good news is that we have a few more nights to view the Lyrid Meteor shower as it will last through April 25th night.